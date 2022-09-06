Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky calls new British PM, invites her to Ukraine.

September 6, 2022 11:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
British Prime Minister Liz Truss' conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was her first call with a foreign leader since being appointed. They discussed the reconstruction of Ukraine, further coordinated pressure on Russia, and the bringing of war criminals to justice.

