Zelensky calls new British PM, invites her to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 6, 2022 11:09 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss' conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was her first call with a foreign leader since being appointed. They discussed the reconstruction of Ukraine, further coordinated pressure on Russia, and the bringing of war criminals to justice.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.