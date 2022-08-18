President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Lviv, where he is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the progress of recently resumed grain exports, according to NYT. Ships loaded with grain began leaving Ukraine's ports on Aug. 1 for the first time since Russia's invasion after Kyiv and Moscow signed a deal backed by Turkey and the UN to export grain.