July 7, 2022 12:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The administration claimed, citing Ukrainian intelligence, that after Ukraine hit Russia's military facilities in the occupied territories with HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), provided to Ukraine by the U.S., Russian troops started to panic and leave their equipment warehouses en masse.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
