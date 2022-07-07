Zaporizhzhia Oblast Administration: Russians leave military facilities in occupied areas in fear of HIMARS
July 7, 2022
The administration claimed, citing Ukrainian intelligence, that after Ukraine hit Russia's military facilities in the occupied territories with HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), provided to Ukraine by the U.S., Russian troops started to panic and leave their equipment warehouses en masse.