September 3, 2022 12:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Valery Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, two Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 combat drones destroyed eight Russian T-72 tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and other howitzers, worth nearly $26.5 million. The drones also additionally damaged five T-72 tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle worth another $1.85 million, Zaluzhnyi said.

