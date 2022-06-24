World Bank prepares $170 billion aid package for Ukraine, forecasts drop in global economic growth due to war.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 19, 2022 7:20 am
According to a Fox Business report published on April 18, the World Bank has lowered its annual global economic growth forecast due to Russia’s war from 4.1 percent to 3.2 percent. Of the $170 billion aid package, $50 billion will reportedly be spent in the next three months, and the remaining $120 billion in the upcoming year.