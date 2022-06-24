Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalWorld Bank prepares $170 billion aid package for Ukraine, forecasts drop in global economic growth due to war.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 19, 2022 7:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a Fox Business report published on April 18, the World Bank has lowered its annual global economic growth forecast due to Russia’s war from 4.1 percent to 3.2 percent. Of the $170 billion aid package, $50 billion will reportedly be spent in the next three months, and the remaining $120 billion in the upcoming year. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok