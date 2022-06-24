Pope Francis met with the wives of two Ukrainian soldiers defending Mariupol's Azovstal plant on May 11 at the Vatican. "We told the Pope about our husbands, the injured soldiers, the dead that cannot be buried. We asked him for help, to be a third party in this war, and help us to guarantee a humanitarian corridor," one of the wives, Yuliia Fedosiuk said, according to CNN. She added that the Pope seemed "very well-informed of the situation in Ukraine."