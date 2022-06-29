Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalThe Guardian: Wimbledon reportedly eases dress code to allow players show solidarity with Ukraine.

June 29, 2022 2:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The tennis tournament has very strict rules on uniforms which states “competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white," but it seems to have made exceptions for players that want to show support for Ukraine. On June 28, Poland’s Iga Świątek, the women’s world No. 1, wore a blue and yellow ribbon on her cap, meanwhile Ukrainian players Lesia Tsurenko and Anhelina Kalinina are likely to wear similar ribbons in their match on June 29. Belarussian and Russian players are banned from competing in the tournament due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

