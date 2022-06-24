Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalWhite House: US providing Ukraine with equipment in case of chemical, biological attack.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 2, 2022 5:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on April 1 that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with “life-saving equipment and supplies that could be deployed in the event of Russians’ use of a chemical or biological weapon against Ukraine.” U.S. President Joe Biden has previously expressed concerns that Russia could deploy unconventional weapons in Ukraine and stated that it would warrant a response from the U.S. and its allies.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok