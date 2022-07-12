Westinghouse announces new contract with Energoatom for Khmelnytsky Nuclear Plant.
July 12, 2022 11:35 am
Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a feasibility study contract with Energoatom, Ukraine’s national nuclear power company, according to the Westinghouse press release. Westinghouse will provide technical information in support of Energoatom’s feasibility study update for the construction of two new reactors at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.