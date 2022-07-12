Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 12, 2022 11:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a feasibility study contract with Energoatom, Ukraine’s national nuclear power company, according to the Westinghouse press release. Westinghouse will provide technical information in support of Energoatom’s feasibility study update for the construction of two new reactors at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant.

