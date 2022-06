Roman Ratushnyi, 24, was an active participant of the EuroMaidan Revolution when he was just 15 years old, as well as the leader of the non-profit “Let’s Protect Protasiv Yar,” which fought against illegal construction at a natural park in Kyiv. When the all-out war began, Ratushnyi joined the army. He was killed near Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, on June 9.