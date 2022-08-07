Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalWatchdogs: State bodies haven't filed any motions to confiscate Russian assets since May.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 5, 2022 1:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The report was published by the Anti-Corruption Action Center and AutoMaidan in online newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda. In May, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that allows the Ukrainian authorities to confiscate the assets of Russian and Belarusian citizens participating in aggression against Ukraine or undermining its sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

