externalWashington Post: Ukraine wants more HIMARS but US says it’s complicated.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 24, 2022 5:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Americans have said they want to see how the Ukrainians use and absorb particular capabilities into their arsenal before they send more advanced weaponry, even if potential delays cost lives. 

From Ukraine’s perspective, that decision process is “like in a computer game,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview. “You have to unlock the next level, but before you do it, you usually die a couple of times. The problem with real life is that you can’t die multiple times before you get to the next level.”

