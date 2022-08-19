The key findings of an in-depth investigation by the Washington Post include intelligence that the FSB had worked closely with "prominent collaborators," including former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych who fled to Russia in 2014, and Ukraine's most high-profile pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk, to prepare governments-in-waiting had Kyiv fallen to Russia. According to the paper's sources, Yanukovych was part of a group assembled in Belarus in early March, while another group made up of former members of Yanukovych’s party gathered in southern Ukraine, occupied by Russia in the early days of the war.