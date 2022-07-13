Washington Post: Russia refuses to return 400 leased aircraft.
July 13, 2022
Out of the 515 aircraft leased by Russian companies, lessors have been able to return only about 80 aircraft since Feb. 24. Russian airlines cannot fly to Western countries due to the sanctions imposed as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. In March Russia started implementing a law that seeks to bypass the sanctions by allowing planes leased from abroad to be registered in Russia.