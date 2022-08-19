Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 19, 2022

externalVereshchuk: Over 7,000 civilians evacuated from Donetsk Oblast since Aug. 1

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 1:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that the government plans to evacuate at least 200,000 more from embattled Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine began mandatory evacuation from the region in August. Vereshchuk earlier said that a similar measure could be introduced in other oblasts where fierce fighting continues.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok