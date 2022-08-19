Vereshchuk: Over 7,000 civilians evacuated from Donetsk Oblast since Aug. 1
August 19, 2022
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that the government plans to evacuate at least 200,000 more from embattled Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine began mandatory evacuation from the region in August. Vereshchuk earlier said that a similar measure could be introduced in other oblasts where fierce fighting continues.