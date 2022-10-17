Vereshchuk: Over 2,000 Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia
This item is part of our running news digest
September 20, 2022 7:08 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russia has illegally deported more than 2,000 Ukrainian children, depriving them of parental care, Suspilne reported on Sept. 20, citing Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. While Ukrainian authorities are trying to return the kids, Russia prepares some of them for “adoption,” Vereshchuk said. On July 13, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there's evidence that between 900,000 to 1.6 million Ukrainians have been forcibly deported to Russia.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.