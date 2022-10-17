Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 20, 2022 7:08 pm
Russia has illegally deported more than 2,000 Ukrainian children, depriving them of parental care, Suspilne reported on Sept. 20, citing Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. While Ukrainian authorities are trying to return the kids, Russia prepares some of them for “adoption,” Vereshchuk said. On July 13, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there's evidence that between 900,000 to 1.6 million Ukrainians have been forcibly deported to Russia.

