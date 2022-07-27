Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 20, 2022 1:06 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova claimed in an interview with CNN that there can be no collaborators in Ukrainian-controlled territory since the definition of a collaborator is someone who is in occupied territories. Venediktova was fired on July 19. President Volodymyr Zelensky attributed the dismissal to her failure to crack down on law enforcement officials who collaborate with Russia. 


