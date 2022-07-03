Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on July 2 abandoned plans to curtail the autonomy of Karakalpakstan, a region in Uzbekistan. The plans, which would remove the word "sovereign" from the region's description and end its right to secede, have prompted some of the largest protests in Uzbekistan's history, with thousands taking to the streets in Nukus, the capital of Karakalpakstan. Mirziyoyev has declared a state of emergency in the region.