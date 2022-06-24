US to provide $100 million in new security assistance to Ukraine.
March 27, 2022 1:30 am
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on March 26 that the U.S. intends to provide an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance. The money is intended to enhance the capacity of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs to provide essential border security, sustain law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure.