US targets Russian elites in new round of sanctions
This item is part of our running news digest
June 2, 2022 7:12 pm
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced a new round of sanctions against Russia on June 2, targeting more Russian elites and their luxury assets, including yachts and aircraft belonging to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s associates. The sanctions target Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, and Sergei Roldugin, who is called “a custodian" of Putin’s offshore wealth, among others.