June 2, 2022 7:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced a new round of sanctions against Russia on June 2, targeting more Russian elites and their luxury assets, including yachts and aircraft belonging to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s associates. The sanctions target Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, and Sergei Roldugin, who is called “a custodian" of Putin’s offshore wealth, among others.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
