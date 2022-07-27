Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalUS senators introduce resolution recognizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide

This item is part of our running news digest

July 21, 2022 11:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee press release, U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Ben Cardin introduced a resolution "recognizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine, which include forced deportations to Russia and the purposeful killing of Ukrainian civilians in mass atrocities, as constituting a genocide against the people of Ukraine." The senators introduced the resolution shortly after Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, delivered a plea directly to Congress on July 20. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok