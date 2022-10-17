Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUS Senate approves allocation of $12.4 billion in aid to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 30, 2022 12:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. Senate approved a bill to continue government funding through Dec. 16. The funding includes $12.3 billion in both military and economic aid for Ukraine, Reuters reported. The bill also enables U.S. President Joe Biden to authorize the shipment of up to $3.7 billion worth of excess weapons from U.S. stocks.

