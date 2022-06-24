US reaffirms it will not send troops to Ukraine.
March 21, 2022 8:55 am
In an interview with CNN on March 20, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield was asked if the US would support Poland's upcoming proposal for a NATO peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. The ambassador reasserted President Biden's stance that American soldiers would not be sent into Ukraine. She added that America will continue to support its NATO allies and did not rule out support for other member nations sending troops.