US official: Over 75,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured since Feb. 24
July 28, 2022 11:22 pm
After attending a classified briefing, congresswoman Elissa Slotkin told CNN that the U.S. estimates that more than 75,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the beginning of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine. "Over 80% of their land forces are bogged down, and they're tired,” Slotkin added.