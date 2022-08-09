Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 9, 2022 3:48 pmby Sergiy Slipchenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kurt Volker, former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine negotiations, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that he doesn't believe that there will be any results from negotiation attempts with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Volker, who also served as the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, said that Putin has already made up his mind to destroy Ukraine as a sovereign state and destroy its people and he won't stop as long as he has this "imperialist mindset." Volker added that Putin is in "an increasingly weak position" due to Moscow's failure to capture Ukraine despite the high number of casualties.

