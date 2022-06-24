Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUS: 'Nothing will dissuade' Biden administration from supporting Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 15, 2022 8:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

"Nothing will dissuade us from the strategy that we've embarked on,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN on April 15. The Washington Post reported that it had received a copy of a diplomatic note sent by Russia to the U.S. claiming that U.S. and NATO shipments of the “most sensitive” weapons to Ukraine could bring “unpredictable consequences.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok