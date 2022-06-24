US: 'Nothing will dissuade' Biden administration from supporting Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 15, 2022 8:53 pm
"Nothing will dissuade us from the strategy that we've embarked on,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN on April 15. The Washington Post reported that it had received a copy of a diplomatic note sent by Russia to the U.S. claiming that U.S. and NATO shipments of the “most sensitive” weapons to Ukraine could bring “unpredictable consequences.”