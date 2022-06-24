US lifts 25% duty on steel imports from Ukraine.
May 28, 2022 8:02 pm
The grace period for the industry, which has suffered greatly as a result of the war with Russia, is introduced for one year. The tariff on steel imports from Ukraine was introduced in 2018 during the Donald Trump presidency. Before the war, Ukraine was 13th largest steel producer in the world. In 2021, the U.S. alone imported nearly half a million tons of steel products from Ukraine.