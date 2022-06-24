Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 28, 2022 8:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The grace period for the industry, which has suffered greatly as a result of the war with Russia, is introduced for one year. The tariff on steel imports from Ukraine was introduced in 2018 during the Donald Trump presidency. Before the war, Ukraine was 13th largest steel producer in the world. In 2021, the U.S. alone imported nearly half a million tons of steel products from Ukraine.

