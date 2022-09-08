US intelligence suggests that Kremlin officials coordinate filtering operations within Ukraine
September 8, 2022 7:50 am
U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Russian officials are observing and coordinating the filtration and deportation camps, which violates the Geneva Convention. Thomas-Greenfield stated that around 900,000 to 1.2 million Ukrainians have been deported to locations throughout Russia, mostly the Far East.
