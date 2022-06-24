US intel shows Putin misled over Russian military performance.
March 31, 2022 12:31 am
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisors on Moscow's poor military performance in Ukraine, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said at a briefing on March 30. Bedingfield also told reporters that Washington believes Putin is also misinformed on "how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because his senior advisors are too afraid to tell him the truth."