Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUS House expected to vote on $40 billion aid package for Ukraine late on May 10.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 11, 2022 1:35 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a fact sheet released by House Democrats earlier on May 10, the bill includes $6 billion to assist Ukraine's security and defense as well as $11 billion in presidential drawdown authority funding that allows the administration to send military equipment and weapons from U.S. stocks. The legislation also includes $900 million for refugee assistance.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok