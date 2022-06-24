US House expected to vote on $40 billion aid package for Ukraine late on May 10.
May 11, 2022 1:35 am
According to a fact sheet released by House Democrats earlier on May 10, the bill includes $6 billion to assist Ukraine's security and defense as well as $11 billion in presidential drawdown authority funding that allows the administration to send military equipment and weapons from U.S. stocks. The legislation also includes $900 million for refugee assistance.