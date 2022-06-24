Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

May 14, 2022 1:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In her op-ed for the Daily Express, Liz Truss has urged world leaders to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons such as tanks, airplanes, and ammunition, as well as keep putting sanctions on Kremlin-linked officials and industries, saying that there is a need to “relentlessly ramp up the pressure for as long as Putin’s troops remain in Ukraine.”

“If Putin wins, he will set his sights on greater swathes of Ukraine and won't relent until the whole country is under his control. He is gambling that the free world’s desire to stop him cannot rival his determination to bring Ukraine to heel.”

