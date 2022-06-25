US diplomat: Kremlin waits for right moment to annex Kherson Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 10, 2022 9:51 pm
According to Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, Russia may use the illegal referendum as a tool to do so. So far, at least 600 people have reportedly been tortured in the region, including local officials, journalists and activists. “Kherson has become what I would call a laboratory of horrors,” said Carpenter during a press conference in Vienna.