Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalUS diplomat: Kremlin waits for right moment to annex Kherson Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 10, 2022 9:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, Russia may use the illegal referendum as a tool to do so. So far, at least 600 people have reportedly been tortured in the region, including local officials, journalists and activists. “Kherson has become what I would call a laboratory of horrors,” said Carpenter during a press conference in Vienna.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok