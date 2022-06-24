Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 21, 2022 3:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
An unnamed senior U.S. defense official said on April 20 that the U.S., as well as other undisclosed countries, worked “to get them [!ukraine!] the parts they need to get them in the air,” CNN reports. According to the official, Ukraine now has more aircraft than it did just three weeks ago. The official also implied that at least one country was considering sending Ukraine more aircraft.

