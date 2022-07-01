US Defense Department announces $820 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine
July 1, 2022
The U.S. Defense Department on July 1 announced $820 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, including additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, and four additional counter-artillery radars.