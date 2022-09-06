Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 6, 2022 11:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Joe Biden made the decision because the label could jeopardize the export of grain through the Black Sea, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said. In response to the decision, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine will continue to lobby for the designation regardless. 

