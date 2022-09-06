US decides not to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 6, 2022 11:13 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
U.S. President Joe Biden made the decision because the label could jeopardize the export of grain through the Black Sea, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said. In response to the decision, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine will continue to lobby for the designation regardless.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.