U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova in Ukraine on June 21. They will discuss efforts by the U.S. and allies to help Ukraine "identify, apprehend, and prosecute those individuals involved in war crimes" in Ukraine, CNN reported, citing a statement by a U.S. Justice Department official. "The United States is sending an unmistakable message – there is no place to hide. Our partners and we will pursue every avenue available to make sure that those responsible for these atrocities are held accountable," Garland said.