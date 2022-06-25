Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUS announces a War Crimes Accountability team to prosecute those who commit war crimes in Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 22, 2022 8:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, who announced the initiative during his trip to Ukraine on June 21, the team will be made up of experts in investigations involving human rights abuses and war crimes. Eli Rosenbaum, who previously worked on identifying Nazi war criminals, will lead the initiative. 

