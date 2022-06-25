US announces a War Crimes Accountability team to prosecute those who commit war crimes in Ukraine.
June 22, 2022 8:48 am
According to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, who announced the initiative during his trip to Ukraine on June 21, the team will be made up of experts in investigations involving human rights abuses and war crimes. Eli Rosenbaum, who previously worked on identifying Nazi war criminals, will lead the initiative.