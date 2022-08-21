Update: Woman killed in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
August 21, 2022 9:29 pm
Valentyn Reznichenko, the region's governor, said that a 59-year old woman was killed as a result of Russian shelling of the Zelenodolsk community, some 43 kilometers south of Kryvyi Rih. Six other civilians, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured. All the wounded were hospitalized, one person is in critical condition.