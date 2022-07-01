Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 1, 2022

externalUpdate: Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast kills at least 17, injures 31.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 1, 2022 7:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported early on July 1 that Russia's missile assault on a high-rise in a town in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky District in Odesa Oblast killed 14 people and injured 30, including three children. Another Russian missile targeted a leisure complex in the same area, leaving three people killed, including a child, and one person injured. The rescue operation continues. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok