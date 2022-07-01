Update: Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast kills at least 17, injures 31.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 1, 2022 7:17 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported early on July 1 that Russia's missile assault on a high-rise in a town in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky District in Odesa Oblast killed 14 people and injured 30, including three children. Another Russian missile targeted a leisure complex in the same area, leaving three people killed, including a child, and one person injured. The rescue operation continues.