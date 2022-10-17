The State Emergency Service reported on Oct. 8 that 17 people, including a child, were found dead under the rubble of residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. According to the State Emergency Service, 21 people were rescued from under the rubble, and 12 were hospitalized. The rescue operation is ongoing. Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones on Oct. 6, destroying two residential buildings and damaging other civilian infrastructure.