Update: Death toll in Russia’s attack on Kharkiv rises to 19
August 19, 2022 11:40 am
Head of Kharkiv Oblast Police Volodymyr Tymoshko said rescuers are searching for people under the rubble of a dormitory destroyed in the attacks. Police believe that there are two more people under the rubble. In Ukraine’s second-largest city, 19 people were killed, including one child, and 44 were injured in recent Russian strikes on two dormitories on Aug. 17-18.