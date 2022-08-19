Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Head of Kharkiv Oblast Police Volodymyr Tymoshko said rescuers are searching for people under the rubble of a dormitory destroyed in the attacks. Police believe that there are two more people under the rubble. In Ukraine’s second-largest city, 19 people were killed, including one child, and 44 were injured in recent Russian strikes on two dormitories on Aug. 17-18.

