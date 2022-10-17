Monday, October 17, 2022

externalUpdate: Death toll from Russia's Oct. 9 attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 13.

October 9, 2022 8:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President's Office, 89 people, including 11 children, were injured. The official added that the rescue operation is still ongoing. President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian attack on civilians an "absolute evil," adding that the Russians are "savages and terrorists." The attack severely damaged a nine-story residential building, with one of the building's sections completely destroyed. Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia after claiming to have annexed the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

