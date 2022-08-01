Update: 72-year-old man dies in hospital due to Russia's morning strikes on Kharkiv's residential district
This item is part of our running news digest
August 1, 2022 1:21 pm
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that one of the two people injured on Aug. 1 as a result of Russia's attack on Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district had died after being hospitalized. Russian forces also shelled towns in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 1, killing a 54-year-old man in Bohodukhiv.