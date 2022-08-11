Following Russia’s overnight attack on the Nikopolsky district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that one more person was found dead under the rubble in the city of Nikopol on the morning of Aug. 11. Russian troops shelled the district with Grad missile launchers, damaging at least 40 multistorey buildings, three schools, multiple vehicles, and shops, Reznichenko said earlier.