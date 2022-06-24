Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUNESCO: 53 Ukrainian historic, religious sites damaged since start of Russia’s war.

April 2, 2022 5:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The UN’s cultural agency used satellite images and witness reports to confirm damage inflicted upon 29 religious sites, 16 historic buildings, four museums, and four monuments. Kharkiv has sustained the most damage, with 18 sites affected, including the Drobytsky Yar Holocaust Memorial and the Kharkiv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. None of Ukraine's seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites have been damaged.

