externalUN Secretary-General to meet Zelensky, Erdogan in Lviv

This item is part of our running news digest

August 17, 2022 3:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that Antonio Guterres will meet the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelensky and Tayyip Erdogan, in the western city of Lviv on Aug. 18 before heading to Odesa in the south the following day. Dujarric added that Guterres will be discussing the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is being used by Moscow as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
