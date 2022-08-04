UN chief: 'Humanity just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation'
August 2, 2022 2:43 pm
Speaking at a United Nations nuclear treaty conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said geopolitical threats like the climate crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, and armed conflicts are putting the world at risk of nuclear danger. Guterres also said that “geopolitical tensions are reaching new highs," and that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and crises in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula are areas where nuclear threats "are festering."