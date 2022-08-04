UN announces fact-finding mission to investigate Olenivka tragedy.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 3, 2022 10:52 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN hopes that independent experts will be given access to all the necessary data and “find out the truth about what happened.” The attack on Russian-occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners on July 29. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack but presented no proof. Ukraine and its Western partners say that Russia organized the Olenivka attack.