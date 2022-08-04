Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUN announces fact-finding mission to investigate Olenivka tragedy.

August 3, 2022 10:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN hopes that independent experts will be given access to all the necessary data and “find out the truth about what happened.”  The attack on Russian-occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners on July 29. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack but presented no proof. Ukraine and its Western partners say that Russia organized the Olenivka attack.



