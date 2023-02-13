Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, February 13, 2023

Ukrtelecom creates free Wi-Fi zones in several Ukrainian cities

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 13, 2023 7:23 pm
Share

Ukrainian telecommunications company Ukrtelecom has launched free Wi-Fi zones in the cities of Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa, and Kharkiv.

Ukrtelecom said on Feb. 13 that there are around 700 public Wi-Fi zones under the network name UKRTELECOM_FREE, which can be located on a map. 

Residents now have access to free internet in the event of a temporary power outage. Access to the free Wi-Fi network is available for 2 to 4 hours.

Russia's ongoing attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure have heavily impacted all five cities.

Following the Nov. 23 missile attacks across Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities also set up 4,000 "invincibility centers" across the country where residents can warm up, charge their phones, and connect to the internet. 

Ukraine intends to triple the number of “invincibility centers” across the country, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the Cabinet of Ministry meeting on Dec. 20.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK