President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Svitolina will work together with Ukrainian football legend Andriy Shevchenko, the first ambassador of UNITED24, a platform dedicated to collecting charitable funds in support of Ukraine. A charity match featuring world No.1, Iga Świątek, is planned under the patronage of Svitolina for the end of July. During the first four weeks of UNITED24 activity, more than $52.5 million was collected to cover Ukraine’s needs.