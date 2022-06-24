Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina joins UNITED24 as ambassador.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 8, 2022 3:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Svitolina will work together with Ukrainian football legend Andriy Shevchenko, the first ambassador of UNITED24, a platform dedicated to collecting charitable funds in support of Ukraine. A charity match featuring world No.1, Iga Świątek, is planned under the patronage of Svitolina for the end of July. During the first four weeks of UNITED24 activity, more than $52.5 million was collected to cover Ukraine’s needs. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok